MIAA directive: Face masks now optional at Naia 

MANILA, Philippines —The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that wearing a face mask at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is now optional.

According to MIAA in an advisory, the optional use of face-mask is following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order No. 7, which allowed the voluntary use of face masks in indoor and outdoor settings.

“The wearing of face masks at the Naia terminals is now optional in accordance with Executive Order No. 7 (s. 2022),” the MIAA said.

“Face masks are still required to be worn inside the aircraft and airside passenger vehicles,” it added.

The announcement came more than a week after the Department of Tourism eased up its COVID-19 health directives in tourism establishments, no longer requiring the wearing face masks and vaccination cards.

However, it can be recalled that despite the “plateauing” number of COVID-19 infections in the country, the Department of Health said that it continues to keep a close eye on COVID-19 cases, especially severe or severe or critical infections, as well as deaths.

As of March 14, the country’s COVID-19 caseload was 4,078,137, with 4,002,827 recoveries, 66,266 deaths, and 9,084 active infections.

