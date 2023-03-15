Mayor Suan says ban on swimming/bathing in Barangays Poblacion and Catarman not lifted yet

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan clarified that he has not lifted yet the ban on swimming and bathing at the coastal waters of Barangay Poblacion and Catarman.

Suan clarified this after several pump boat operators were asking him if they can operate again after the fecal coliform level in these coastal areas was declared already safe for swimming and bathing.

Earlier, the coastal waters of these barangays were rehabilitated, due to a high level of fecal coliform based on the water sampling conducted by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-7.

The increase in the fecal coliform level was linked to the presence of the floating cottages in the area, which were later demolished as part of the town’s rehabilitation plan.

Suan also issued an executive order prohibiting swimming and bathing in the area after it was recommended by the Department of Health (DOH)-7.

“Ako sang ihangyo ang tanan while wala pa nato nahuman, wala pa nato ma-complete ug study nga okay na ba gyud ang area, dili sa nato pahimuslan ug pag-ayo ang atong kadagatan,” Suan said.

Suan added that the town will also craft a policy first on how they can maintain and preserve the cleanliness of these coastal waters before allowing swimming and bathing activities.

He said that they will also wait for confirmation from the Cebu Provincial Government before reopening different tourism activities in the area.

“Wala pay confirmation gikan sa province nga pwede na paligoan ang area, although duna nay studies coming from EMB and DENR nga grabe na kaayo kaubos ang fecal coliform level sa mao nga areas,” he added.

He also asked Codovanhons to continue to observe the prohibition and find another place in the town where they can swim and bathe. /rcg

