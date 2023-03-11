2 men yield 2 kilos of shabu in Cebu City buy-bust

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental –Suspected shabu worth P14.7 million and weighing exactly 2 kilos were seized from two men during a buy-bust operation in B. Aranas Street, Barangay San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City, past 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Authorities identified the suspects as Aljan Mijares Langga, 20, a resident of Barangay Mambaling but a boarder in Barangay San Nicolas, and his alleged cohort Hardy Paquite, 41, of Barangay Cogon Pardo.

The buy-bust was conducted by members of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas.

According to the police, the operation against the suspects stemmed from the previous drug haul they had last February in Barangay Mambaling, wherein they seized one kilo of shabu from a suspect.

According to the police, the names of the suspects surfaced based on the custodial debriefings that they had at that time.

The police said that they already have the name of the alleged head or boss of the two suspects but they begged off from disclosing his identity pending further investigation.

Authorities also revealed that Aljan was arrested for illegal possession of firearms in 2019 but was released from jail after he posted bail.

Aljan was also freed from jail last January 27, 2023, after he was nabbed for illegal drugs last 2020. However, police found out that he returned to his illegal activities.

After two weeks of monitoring, they managed to close a transaction with him.

Aljan can allegedly dispose of one kilo of ‘shabu’ in a week to clients in Cebu City but can also deliver elsewhere if his boss asks him to.

The suspects are currently being held by the RPDEU-7 for documentary purposes but they will be turned over to the Sawang Police Station where they will be detained. /rcg

