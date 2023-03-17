458th Year of the Blood Compact: Remembering friendship and unity

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol – Boholanos on Thursday, March 16, 2o23, commemorated the 458th year of the blood compact, which marked the celebration of friendship and unity between the natives led by Datu Sikatuna and the Spaniards led by General Miguel Lopez de Legazpi.

Mayor Jane Yap said that the commemoration of the historic event “is a timely reminder for us that friendship and unity can be forged despite differences in languages, race and religion.”

“The blood compact monument is a testament of this alliance, and forms part of our heritage and character as Boholanos,” Yap said in her message.

“We are doing this every year to ensure that many generations that will come after us will also experience the pride and happiness that comes with being Boholanos, whose ancestors were trailblazers in forging the first international treaty of friendship,” Yap said in a program that was held at the city’s Friendship Park late on Thursday afternoon.

The gathering was also held to mark the official start of the Saulog sa Tagbilaran 2023 celebration.

Ahead of the program, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the Blood Compact Shrine in Barangay Bool.

Yap led the offering of flowers at the shrine. She was joined by Asec Christopher Morales of the Regional Monitoring Service of the Department of Tourism, Bohol first district Rep. Edgardo Chatto, Bohol Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte who represented Gov. Erico Aris Aumentado and Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Adam Relson Jala, among others.

After the wreath laying ceremony, a program held at the city’s Friendship Park that is located a few meters away from the Blood Compact Shrine.

For his part, Vice Mayor Jala said that he blood compact “has defined us as a city of peace and friendship.”

It also served as a means “to showcase to the whole world our culture,” he said.

“Our city is the greatest in the entire world because we have the best people. We celebrate us a united people,” Jala added.

