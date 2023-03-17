MCWD awaits LWUA approval for proposed 60-percent water tariff hike

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is now awaiting the approval of its regulator, the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), before it can implement its proposed 60-percent water tariff increase.

If approved, the MCWD targets to implement the adjusted water tariff by July 1, 2023.

Engr. John Macabinta, the acting manager of MCWD’s Corporate Planning Department, during the Kapihan sa PIA 7 forum last March 15, 2023, said that even with this impending hike in the tariff, the MCWD is still offering the cheapest water charges in the country.

He also said the water district did not implement any water tariff adjustment in the last seven years.

“Nag request mi karon sa amoa nga regulator for an adjustment. Ang atoang adjustment is reasonable pod kaayo. Ang increase ani niya sa mga matag balay siguro naa ra gyod sa siguro ang amoang estimate is naa ra sa mga P80 depende sa imong consumption to P180 per month,” Macabinta said.

“Naa sa atoang, inig request nato og tarrif adjustment, based sad siya g’yod sa existing nato nga mga gigastuan sa atoang operating expenses, sa atoang mga projects nga gi line up na nato, plus pa g’yod na siya sa mga kontrata nga nasignan,” he added.

Lawyer and MCWD manager of Customer Care Division DX Lapid, said the water charges adjustment is crucial as MCWD is one of those government-owned and controlled corporations that does not get a subsidy or funding from the national government for its projects and programs.

Currently, the MCWD has a total of 204,000 service connections from eight local government units.

Of the 204,000, 80 percent are households, while the 20 percent comprises non-domestic consumers: commercial, industrial, and government establishments.

/bmjo

