MCWD: Additional 15,000 cubic meters of water supply expected by September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) targets to deliver an additional 15,000 cubic meters of water daily to its consumers in mountain barangays of Cebu City by September.

MCWD’s Corporate Planning Department Acting Manager Engr. John Macabinta, in a news forum on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, said this is part of their supplemental agreement with JE Hydro, the private firm that constructed and operated the Lusaran Bulk Water Project.

“Kani siya ang immediate g’yod nga beneficiary ani is ang mga mountain barangays nato nga wala pa g’yod nato ma serbisyohan sukad-sukad. Kaning gikan didto sa Lusaran nga barangay hangtod diri sa Busay, maka benefit,” he said.

He said they are looking into about 12 to 13 additional mountain barangays to benefit from the additional 15,000 cubic meter water supply.

Meanwhile, as part of its original agreement with MCWD, JE Hydoro’s Lusaran Bulk Water Facility already began supplying water to Barangays Apas, Lahug, and Busay last November 25.

The agreement covers an additional 15,000 cubic meters of water, but as of now, it is partially supplying, 7,000 cubic meters of water daily.

Macabinta said the facility aims to be fully operational by supplying the entire 15,000 cubic meters of water daily in the next few days.

With the combined agreements with JE Hydro, the MCWD will be getting a total of 30,000 cubic meters of water per day.

This is a huge help, especially that MCWD, admitted that its current supply is not enough with the current demand of water in their service areas right now.

The MCWD is currently producing only 270,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Aside from its bulk water supplier, the Lusaran facility, the MCWD is also undertaking additional water sources through desalination.

Meanwhile, Atty. DX Lapid, Manager of the Customer Care Division of MCWD, appealed to consumers who might be experiencing interrupted water services to be patient as the cause of these service interruptions are leakings that they are still currently addressing.

“Tungod kay duna tay dugang nga mga tubig nga niabot sa MCWD, 15,000 and another 15,000 by September, basin nahibong atong mga konsumidor nga sige’g kapawng ang ilang mga linya, particularly, in northern district of Cebu City, it is because nag leaking, naay leaking,” he said.

“Sabta lang sa mi ninyo, mga konsumidor namo nga duna g’yoy leaking and ayuhon man namo dayon na. Kana man gung leak nga di muabot sa inyohang meter, amoa man ng kargo sa MCWD, amo ng gasto. Eventually, mo stabilized ra ni siya,” he added.

The MCWD supplies water to eight local government units, including Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Talisay City, Lapu Lapu City, and Cordova.

