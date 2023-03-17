74-year-old cancer survivor wins P50 million in Lotto

MANILA, Philippines — A 74-year-old cancer survivor won P50 million in the lottery game Lotto 6/42, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced.

The winner, an avid patron of the game since 1998, had a winning combination of 26-14-11-08-07-22.

“Ako na yata ang pinaka-maswerteng tao sa mundo dahil mahal ako ng Diyos!” the winner said in a PCSO statement released Thursday, March 16, 2023.

(I am the luckiest person on earth because God loves me!)

“Napakatagal ko ng sumusubok sa lotto, simula 1998 ay tumataya na ako. Numero yan ng mga kaarawan at buwan ng kapanganakan namin pamilya. Iyang lumabas na numero ay isang taon ko ng inaalagaan,” he added.

(I have been trying my luck with lotto since 1998. The numbers are the birthdates and birth months of my family members. I have been taking care of the numbers that were drawn since a year ago.)

Being a cancer survivor, the winner shared that he was one of the beneficiaries of PCSO’s charity programs when he was ill.

The winner claimed his prize on March 3 at the PCSO Main Office in Mandaluyong City. The winning combination was drawn on February 28.

According to the PCSO, prizes above P10,000 are subject to a 20-percent final tax pursuant to the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion law.

