The story is told about a man who, whenever he is greeted with “See you later,” would take it literally, and would obediently wait, thinking that the guy will come back to see him in the same location later.

* * *

In today’s Gospel (Jn 9:1, 6-9, 13-17, 34-38) we hear about a blind man who obeyed when Jesus told him to go wash in the pool of Siloam. He obeyed Jesus whom he met for the first time, and who smeared his eyes with saliva and clay. He gave to Jesus his total humility and obedience, and so he was able to see. In the end, he did not only receive his sight, but he received Jesus as well.

* * *

The blind man saw a miracle, but the Pharisees saw a violation of the Sabbath rest. Are we not guilty, too, of being judgmental of others who have transgressions? Do we not condemn others who do not come up to our moral standards? May we not become spiritually proud, feeling that we are better or holier than others.

* * *

Let us pray to have a more positive mindset, a broader perspective to see goodness, to appreciate efforts, to see possibilities in other people and even in ourselves. Yes, may we see people as God sees them, and see ourselves as God sees us! Let us pray to the Lord that you and I do not become a “nega star” as we grow in life.

* * *

“Come Holy Spirit.” This is a good prayer whenever we encounter a situation. Give room for the Holy Spirit to operate, without whom all our creed, code, and cult are cold and empty. Let us not forget that the heart often can see deeper and wider and clearer. Our beliefs, rules, and rituals are important, but they cannot save us unless we have humble, contrite, and loving hearts.

* * *

We still have so much to learn about true humility, obedience, and openness to true loving. We have our opinions, our take, our insights about people and things. But beyond our well-thought and well-meaning perspectives, we must constantly be open to God in prayer.

* * *

After the blind man was questioned, grilled, condemned, and thrown out by the Pharisees, Jesus found him and had a one-on-one intimate encounter with him. It is so consoling to know that we have a God who understands and consoles us. Don’t miss those coming home moments with the Lord who always stands by us. Yes, we can always lean on Him!

* * *

We pray for St. Joseph to continue to stand by us as we journey on, especially in our final journey to God’s heart as the patron of departing souls. As he was the silent, steady, and sure protector of Jesus and Mary, may we all find refuge and consolation in St. Joseph, our sure protector and intercessor.

* * *

Today, let us take time to be grateful for the many people who have stood with us and never left us through good times and bad, through the years. Friends come and go, but true friends stay on, with no agenda but just to be there for us. Yes, today let us thank God for our faith, our family, and our true friends.

* * *

It is our humble hope and prayer that people will see the Lord clearer because they encountered and met us. Let us not block the people from seeing the Lord and encountering the Lord.

* * *

See you! Let us not forget the Lord’s promise that we see each other in His kingdom, someday. Let us pray that we spend the rest of our lives, the best of our lives. Let us share our faith, and our blessings, do our mission and reach our final destination, heaven, where we will see the Lord and meet Him, and embrace Him, finally.

* * *

A moment with the Lord.

Lord help us to see you now in our brothers and sisters and see You someday in Heaven. Amen.

