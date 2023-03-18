More bouts lined up for Villamor grassroots boxing tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Additional amateur bouts guarantee to spice up the Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG) amateur monthly grassroots program that will unfold tomorrow, March 20, at the VBG Gym in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

The monthly amateur boxing tournament organized by Edito “ALA” Villamor, veteran boxing trainer, matchmaker, and former two-time world title challenger, recently earned a huge support from a newly-established boxing outfit, the Money Punch Promotions of Lapu-Lapu-based German-Aussie Christian Faust.

Also, the vaunted PMI Bohol Boxing Stable and the Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) Central Visayas support the fight card as sponsors.

Villamor Boxing tourney: 14 bouts

This edition has more bouts, featuring 14 exciting pairs compared to its previous editions that only have 10 to 12 bouts lined-up, aiming to provide more exposure to promising young boxers.

READ: Young boxers from Sarok BG, Cebu City, Carcar shine in Villamor grassroots tilt

Lorenzo Suico, the son of former world title challenger Randy Suico, will provide the main event action against Arjun Juario of Barangay Babag Dos, Lapu-Lapu City. They will fight for three rounds in the 54-kilogram division.

Suico is a last minute replacement for Villamor’s son, AJ ALA who decided to withdraw from the bout for health reasons.

READ: Edito Villamor turns to social media to help train amateur boxers

Rest of the fights

Meanwhile, the rest of the fight card features Jofel Barcoma vs. Jemar Codoy, Steffen Siaton vs. Carl Penedo, Gio Peresores vs. Christian Monilar, Justine Balbarino vs. Juramil Cataraja, Fredrich Locsin vs. Vic Segara, Stefen Bernales vs Ken Villanueva, Ejay Batiancila vs. Jude Responso, Dave Camillo vs. Rodel Tillor, Renz Arvin Pepito vs. Yancy Estorba, Kent Jalandoni vs. John Mendoza, Yumyum Gonzales vs Lester Tagalog, Charlie Mark Simbajon vs. Jhunmar Codeniera, and Reymund Comendador vs. Darryl Opura.

These young amateur boxers represent various barangays in Cebu City and Mandaue City, while some came from neighboring towns and cities such as Consolacion and Lapu-Lapu, and Dumaguete.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu’s Gesta to face American foe in main event of California fight

Gabunilas handling pressure well as fight against Indonesian boxer draws near

Gaballo to fight Thai boxer in title eliminator bout for WBC world bantamweight title

O’Shaquie Foster stuns Rey Vargas for vacant WBC super featherweight title

Canelo Alvarez to face John Ryder in Mexico ‘homecoming’

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP