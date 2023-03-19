Trojans beat Towers, Spartans to retake No. 2 spot in PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans retake the No. 2 spot in the southern division standings of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third season first conference by logging two big wins against northern division teams on Saturday evening.

The Trojans defeated Rizal Batch Towers and the Cavite Spartans in their two scheduled matches. They first routed the Batch Towers, 14.5-6.5, and went on beating the Spartans, 13.5-7.5.

The two wins were enough to dislodge erstwhile No. 2 ranked Davao Chess Eagles as the Trojans improved their record to 13 wins with four losses along with 209.5 points.

The Chess Eagles dropped to the No. 3 spot with a 12-5 (win-loss) record and 225 points, while Negros Kingsmen remained the top team in the southern division with a 16-1 slate and 255 points.

Batch Towers outplayed

During their matches, the Trojans outplayed the Batch Towers in both the blitz and rapid rounds. They finished the blitz round with a 4.5-2.5 total scores, and capped off the rapid round with a 10-4 win.

Women’s International Master (WIM) Beverly Mendoza and IM Rico Mascariñas led the Trojans with their back-to-back wins in both rounds versus Kelly Ann David-Salcedo and Elias Lao Jr., respectively.

In their match against the Spartans, Toledo overcame a draw, 3.5-all in the blitz round, to beat their opponents, 10-4, in the rapid round to seal their victory.

This time, Rommel Ganzon, Richard Natividad, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod led the Toledo chess team with their double victories against Jonathan Docot, Renie Malupa, and Rodolf Perez, respectively.

