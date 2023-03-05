Trojans tighten hold on second spot with wins against Camarines, Surigao teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans tallied two victories in last Saturday evening’s Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third season first conference.

This after, the Trojans defeated the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles and the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates in their two scheduled matches.

They first defeated the Soaring Eagles, 15-6, and went on to narrowly beat the Fianchetto Checkmates, 11-10.

With the two victories in hand, the Trojans cemented their position at the No. 2 spot in the southern division standings with six wins and one defeat. Their win-loss record translates to 102.5 points.

They are behind the southern division’s top team Negros Kingsmen which remained unbeaten in seven matches with 111 points.

Behind the Trojans are the Soaring Eagles, with a 5-2 record tied with Iloilo Kisela Knights. However, the Soaring Eagles have higher accumulated points compared to the Kisela Knights.

During the matches on Saturday evening, Toledo opened their campaign with a 4-3 win in the blitz round and went on putting a lopsided outing in the rapid round, 11-3.

Women’s International Master (WIM) Beverly Mendoza and National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal led the Trojans with their back-to-back wins in the blitz and rapid rounds against Isabel Palibino and NM Carlo Lorena, respectively.

The Trojans almost swept the rapid round against the Soaring Eagles as International Master (IM) Rico Mascarinas, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and Rommel Ganzon edged Roger Pesimo, NM Ronald Llavanes, and Joeven Polsotin, respectively, with the opposing team only winning a single match.

On the other hand, the Fianchetto Checkmates put on a good fight before bowing down to the Trojans in the latter’s second match.

The Trojans won by a hairline, 4-3, in the blitz round, and both teams capped off the rapid round with a 7-all draw as each side won three matches and had a single draw.

According to the Toledo team’s co-team owner, Jeah Gacang, their inter-division campaign will start this Wednesday against northern division teams, which will be more challenging for them.

