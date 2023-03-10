Trojans stay at 2nd spot despite splitting PCAP matches

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo-Xignex Trojans split their two scheduled matches with a win and a loss in the start of the inter-division round of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) on Wednesday evening.

The Trojans defeated the Manila Indios Bravos,16-5, in their first match, but went on losing to the former PCAP champions, the Laguna-Dasmariñas Heroes, 4-17.

With the outcome of last Wednesday evening’s matches, Toledo remained at the No. 2 spot in the southern division standings with nine wins and two defeats and has accumulated 148.5 points.

They are two wins ahead of Davao Chess Eagles and the Iloilo Kisela Knights as both teams have a 7-4 (win-loss) records. Davao is ahead at the No. 3 spot with 140 points, while Iloilo is at No. 4 with 118.5 points.

During the match, the Trojans beat the Indios Bravos, 5-2, in the blitz round, and had a lopsided win in the rapid round, 11-3.

International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap led the Trojans in their victory by beating Candidate Master (CM) Jerry Areque in the blitz round and National Master (NM) Rolando Andador in the rapid round.

Also, Richard Natividad and Rommel Ganzon scored double wins in both rounds by beating NM Andador and IM Roland Dableo, respectively.

However, they hit a brick wall when they faced the Heroes. They lost the blitz round, 1-6, and 3-11 in the rapid round.

Despite the loss, IM Yap staged a huge upset by beating Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. in the rapid round to avenge his loss in the blitz round. IM Yap ended as the lone winning woodpusher for the Trojans in the rapid round, while NM Elwin Retanal in the blitz round after he edged NM Nicomedes Alisangoc.

The Trojans will tougher opponents in the inter-division round of PCAP this Saturday. They take on the San Juan Predators and the Pasig King Pirates.



