Gentle Giants come from behind to hand Maharlika Manila a 2-1 loss in PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants earned a come-from-behind victory against Maharlika Manila FC, 2-1, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the McKinley Hill Football Stadium in Taguig, Metro Manila, on Sunday afternoon, March 19.

The host club shocked the Gentle Giants with an early goal at the 20th minute from David Basa’s header inside the goal box courtesy of Zachary Ford’s corner kick.

With Maharlika leading, 1-0, it only took 21 minutes for Cebu FC to retaliate with an equalizer from Daniel Gadia at the 41st minute goal.

Gentle Giants Gadia evens score

Gadia who also scored in their previous win against the Azkals Development Team last March 11, contributed another big goal for the Gentle Giants to even the match at 1-1 heading into halftime.

He impressively slipped from the tight defense of Maharlika from the left wing, to easily flick the ball inside the goal.

In the second half, Cebu FC took the lead with a 48th minute goal courtesy of Cebuano Ivan Ouano.

The former United City FC forward sprinted towards the goal after his teammates successfully intercepted an inbound pass, resulting to their second goal and their lead, 2-1.

It was Ouano’s first goal as a Gentle Giant a month after he signed with the club.

Maharlika fails to score equalizer

Maharlika Manila tried everything in their disposal to score an equalizer in the remaining time of the match, but to no avail.

In total, Cebu FC had 12 shots with three on target compared to Maharlika’s eight shots with two on target. Cebu FC also controlled the ball possession better than Maharlika Manila.

Cebu FC will return into action on March 25 against Mendiola FC 1991 at the PFF National Training Center in Cavite.

