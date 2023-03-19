Truck N’ Trail buries BFP Mandaue by 100 points in MPBA hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Truck N’ Trail obliterated the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Mandaue, 167-67, in probably a record-setting feat for them in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) on Saturday evening, March 18, 2023, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Truck N’ Trail finished their game with a staggering 100-point lead, which could set a record in the MPBA as the largest margin of victory.

In fact, winning team led by as much as 106 points over the hapless BFP-Mandaue, 167-61, in the third period.

Seven Truck N’ Trail players in double digits

With their lopsided win, Truck N’ Trail had seven players that scored in double-digits.

They were headed by Albert Ardiente with 26 points, while teammate Rannel Cortes had 22 points, Jarry Ceniza added 19 points and James Villafuerte with 15 markers.

Dan Labata added 14 markers, while MK Pahugot chipped in 13, and Paul Sungahid with 12 points for winning team.

Jomarri Samoranos scored 13, and Dexter Mecares had 10 for BFP-Mandaue’s losing efforts.

Truck N’ Trail also improved their record to 2-0 (win-loss) in their bracket, while BFP-Mandaue absorbed their first loss.

Meanwhile, DC Abay-Abay edged Prayboys, 96-89, with James Ferraren and John Patrick Cardosa leading the team with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Ritchie Cesa and Erls Baguio each scored 12 points, and Paul Lanado added 10 in their big win over Prayboys.

On the other hand, Nelson Caballero spoiled his 22-point outing for Prayboys.

Also, Marpon beats TJAV, 89-72, behind John Allen Caballes’ 27-point performance. His teammate Lorenzo Lendio added 22 points in their win.

Reigner Gonzaga scored 13 points, and Kendrick Alcover added 12 in TJAV’s loss.

