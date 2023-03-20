Sandiganbayan upholds conviction of ex-Bukidnon lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has affirmed the conviction of former Bukidnon Rep. Candido Pancrudo Jr. for graft and malversation for his alleged misuse of P7.9 million worth of pork barrel allocations.

At the same time, the antigraft court’s Fifth Division reversed its earlier conviction of former National Agribusiness Corp. officials Rhodora Mendoza, Maria Ninez Guañizo, and Victor Roman Cacal and Pancrudo’s coaccused Espinosa for malversation.

In a 53-page resolution on March 15, the court maintained that state prosecutors were able to prove that the P7.954 million of Pancrudo’s P8.2 million worth of pork allocations were released and received by the nongovernmental organization Uswag Pilipinas Foundation Inc. (UPFI).

The questioned disbursement of millions of funds was meant for livelihood projects in Pancrudo’s district to aid farmers in the area. In its resolution, the court said the disbursement of the Priority Development Assistance Funds to the UPFI was “highly irregular, if not illegal.”

