Pizza delivery man, believed to have been mistaken for police asset, shot dead in Apas, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A hot pursuit is now ongoing to capture the two men believed to be responsible for the death of a pizza delivery man in Barangay Apas, Cebu City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Police from the Mabolo Police Station (Station 4) confirmed receiving a shooting alarm in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Apas at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, identified the victim as Rolito Purlas, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City.

An eyewitness, who requested anonymity for security reasons, told investigators that they saw Purlas carrying boxes of pizza, walking along the streets of Sitio Mahayahay when they heard two gunshots.

Later on, they found the victim lying on the pavement, bathed with his own blood.

Paramedics declared Purlas dead on the spot.

In the meantime, police have already secured the identities of the two suspects, both of whom reportedly reside in Barangay Apas.

Citing initial investigations, Regidor said they believed that the suspects mistook Purlas for a police asset.

Police also recovered at least four fired cartridges from an unknown caliber of firearm, and one piece of slug from the crime scene.

