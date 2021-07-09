Police: ‘Mentally challenged’ woman may have been mistaken for an asset

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police believe that the 34-year-old ‘mentally challenged’ woman who was shot by a man in Barangay Pasil here shortly after midnight on Friday, July 9, 2021, may have been be mistaken for an asset.

Police Staff Sergeant Leigh Vincent Gonzalve, investigator-on-case of the Sawang Calero Police Station, said the ‘mentally challenged’ victim, who is known to be a street dweller, sustained gunshot wounds on her face and feet but is in stable condition as of this posting.

Based on a witness’ account, police were able to identify the suspect as a certain “Mike Tambok,” who reportedly resides in the said barangay.

Gonzalve said the victim was reportedly roaming around the area while talking on her dummy mobile phone as if she was calling someone. This, he said, may have led the suspect to think that she was a police asset monitoring drug activities in the area.

“Murag na-aan ni siya gud kay kaning bayhana naglakaw-lakaw, unya tawag-tawag sa cellphone unya wa ta kahibaw og unsa, magduda siya ba nganong naa didto. Na-aan sad to siya og asset,” said Gonzalve, noting that the area is known for illegal drug activities.

Police are now on the hunt for the suspect.

The investigator said they will go back to the area to further investigate the incident but stressed that they will give the witnesses some time to come out since some of them may be afraid to do so at this time.

“Balikon pana nato og adto didto. Amo paning ipa-follow up, amo pang tanawon if naay ubang witness nga mogawas gyud. Pero nahibaw ta sa mga tawo, medyo nahadlok pa. Hatagan sa nato’g time nga medyo moloag-loag ilang kahadlok sad,” he added.

Gonzalve said the victim was immediately brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medcial Center and is now recuperating from her wounds.

He clarified that the victim was shot several times by the suspect hitting the right side of her jaw and both her feet.

Pieces of evidence recovered from the crime scene three empty shells, a live ammo, and a slug believed to be of a caliber .45 or .9mm pistol.

/bmjo