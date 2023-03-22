Derek Ramsay is Winzir’s newest celebrity brand ambassador

In just a few months since its launch on July 21, 2022, Winzir has become the Philippines’ rising online gaming platform. And it is here to bring recreation to another level of fun and excitement.

Last March 14, 2023, Winzir organized an unveiling event for its newest brand ambassador at Ayala Center Cebu. The event revealed actor and athlete Derek Ramsay as the face of the gaming platform’s future, who embodies the brand’s values and principles.

Visit Winzir.ph to learn more.

As the hottest online gaming platform in the Philippines, Winzir advocates responsible gaming. It is licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and is a subsidiary of Sandbox Entertainment Corporation.

Winzir chose Ramsay because of his exquisite character and passion for sports, including basketball, soccer, golf, and others. All this truly exemplifies him as a brand ambassador. The gaming platform welcomes Ramsay and is proud to say he is now part of the family.

Being the ambassador for Winzir, Ramsay hopes to leave a positive impact on the sports industry by inspiring and promoting Filipino athleticism. His partnership with Winzir aims to create a legacy in the Philippine sports scene, emphasizing the values of integrity, sportsmanship, and determination.



















Ramsay is committed to being remembered as a dedicated professional who takes his craft seriously, leaving a lasting impression on the industry and inspiring others to pursue their dreams in life.

Winzir executives attended the unveiling, joined by local influencers. Cebuano personalities Al Moralde, and Joseph Sabello’s performances and the appearance of Ghost Wrecker during the brand’s unveiling of its ambassador hyped the event.

Visit Winzir.ph to learn more.