Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 takes centerstage in Manila

MANILA (November 9, 2023) The Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals will take place from January 13 to 14, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. Twenty-six (26) teams from across the Asia Pacific region will be battling for the highly coveted Predator Shield. To lift this prestigious award, teams must demonstrate mastery of the highly acclaimed game title VALORANT.

A prize pool of $100,000 is also at stake for the VALORANT grand finals. The winning team will take home $65,000. The second-place winner will get $20,000, while third and fourth-place winners will receive $7,500.

The Asia Pacific Predator League has been the home ground of up-and-coming esports talents. Every season, thousands of teams across the region sign up for a chance to live out the dream of winning it all in the grandest of stages. Since 2018, Predator has continuously provided this stage and continues to nurture and promote the esports industry. The Predator League has also amplified the narratives of players through various content created throughout the league.

“Predator League is our commitment to further building the gaming community in APAC. We are excited to bring the Asia Pacific Predator League to Manila, which has one of the biggest esports fanbases,” said Manuel Wong, Managing Director at Acer Philippines.

For more information and updates about Predator League, visit www.facebook.com/PredatorGamingPhilippines or the official website www.predator-league.com.

