NBI agents monthly allowance to be increased to P2,000 — Mandaue dad

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Mandaue City are expected to receive an increase of their monthly cash incentives from the city government.

This was after City Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, chairman of the committee on Police, Fire, and Penology, said that Mayor Jonas Cortes did not refuse the request of the NBI seeking an increase of their cash incentives.

P2,000 allowance

NBI members were given a monthly allowance of P1,000 by the city. Once the increase will be approved their monthly allowance would be P2,000.

Del Castillo said that they were not part of the increase last year because they were late to ask for his help.

Last year, Del Castillo passed an ordinance providing additional P1,000 allowance to members of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to thank them for their service and keeping the city in peace and order. They are now receiving P2,000 monthly.

Late request of NBI

“Actually ang NBI nauwahi man sila nakapangayo nato og tabang bahin anang incentives. Gipaabot na nato na ni mayor ug wala ra man siya nibalibad. So, iyang pangitaan ug paagi kay unfair sad nga dili sila maapil sa incentives sa atong kapulisan which is mao-mao ra man gyud ilang trabaho,” said Del Castillo.

(Actually, the NBI was quite late in seeking help regarding the incentives. We let their request reach the mayor and he did not turn them down. So, he will find a way because it was unfair that they will not be included in the incentives of our police, which is similar to their work.)

Del Castillo said that they would try their best so that the increase would be approved this year.

“Paninguhaon nato. Atong ifollow up gyud pirmi, basin na lang og makaavail sila karong tuiga,” he said.

(We will try. We will always follow it up, perhaps they can avail of the increase this year.)

