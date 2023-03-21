Rama: Preparations for ‘Sinulog Philippines 2024’ starts now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has publicly appealed for support as the city government begins its preparation for a grand “Sinulog Philippines” in 2024.

Rama said he wanted the celebration to start this year and culminate on the third Sunday of January 2024, which is the schedule for the Sinulog grand parade.

The mayor said he also wanted to introduce some innovations in the format of the grand parade. Instead of having the presentations during the grand parade, he wanted participants of the 2024 Sinulog to undergo preliminary selection.

Rama said that those who will qualify will then proceed to the semifinals round. Winners in this round are the ones who will be sent to the finals round that will be slated on the third Sunday of January 2024.

However, no specifics were provided as to how Rama would implement these changes.

Rama announced the changes that he wanted to implement in next year’s grand parade during the 2023 Sinulog Film Festival Awarding Ceremony held Monday night, March 20, 2023.

“Mao na palihug, ask, abli na ang opisina ni Cinbeth [Orellano], my protocol [officer]. Abli na ang opisina ni Jojo Labella [SFI executive director]. Panawag mo unsay inyong ikatabang. Dili kay inig-abot na sa panahon mamiya mo. We need everybody’s help,” the mayor said.

(Please, I am appealing to all of you, the office of Cinbeth [Orellano], my protocol [officer] is always open. The office of Jojo Labella [SFI executive director] is also open. You can always call them and ask how you can help. You do not have to wait and then later on turn your backs on us. We need everybody’s help.)

READ: Cebu City eyes ‘Sinulog Philippines’ for 2024

Rama first introduced the idea of making the annual Sinulog a national celebration during the culmination of the first-ever grand parade that was held at the South Road Properties (SRP) last January 2023.

Despite criticisms on the city’s lack of proper planning and the delays in its preparations, Rama stood firm in his decision to hold the festival in a new and bigger venue.

Rama said he wanted the SRP to also serve as venue for Sinulog Philippines 2024.

This early, Rama said he wanted the city government to aggressively promote Sinulog Philippines 2024 in order to increase the number of out-of-town contingents participating in the grand parade and ritual showdown.

Rama said that the hosting of a bigger and grander Sinulog is also expected to draw an even bigger crowd of spectators coming from other parts of the country and abroad.

READ MORE:

Mayor Rama thanks those who made Sinulog 2023 successful

Non-stop work at Sinulog 2023 venue at SRP

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP