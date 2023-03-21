Mayor Rama in Manila for ‘very important’ sectoral meeting

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama traveled to Manila on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, to attend a one-day scheduled sectoral meeting in Malacañang.

In a phone interview with reporters on Tuesday morning, Rama said the meeting will tackle proposed amendments to Executive Order No. 138 series of 2021 entitled “Full Devolution of Certain Functions of the Executive Branch to Local Governments, Creation of a Committee on Devolution, and for Other Purposes.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is also expected to join the said meeting.

“I’m on my way to Malacañang for a very important discussion under the League of Cities [of the Philippines] and many other stakeholders and local governments. This is about the devolution,” he told reporters.

He has left to his “Mayor’s Work Force,” composed of his executive secretary Atty. Collin Rosell and Atty. Jerone Castillo, his assistant on fiscal matters, among others, some of the important matters at the executive level to include the issue on the African Swine Fever case here in the city.

Attending the sectoral meeting on the full devolution initiative are the cabinet secretaries of the Department of Budget and Management, Department of the Interior and Local Government, National Economic and Development Authority, Department of Finance, and Presidential Communications Office.

Present also are those from the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines, League of Provinces in the Philippines, and the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.

