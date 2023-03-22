Petecio bows out of Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Olympic silver medalist in boxing, Nesthy Petecio, revealed that she fought through with menstruation in her Round of 16 loss in the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, yesterday, March 21.

Petecio, the last remaining Filipina contender in the tournament bowed out after losing to Venezuelan Omailyn Alcala via split decision, 3-4.

In her Facebook post, Petecio who bagged the silver medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, explained that it was her first time to fight comfortably with a menstruation compared to her previous experiences.

Instead of making an excuse that her monthly period contributed to her loss, Petecio revealed that she’s proud of herself despite her situation.

“I lost my second fight today, against Venezuela.Wwwaaaaaaaahhhhhh, hindi ko alam, basta manuod na lang kayo sa video ng laban. So proud of myself!! Slowly getting better and better!!! Para sakin, another achievement to!! Ngayon lang ako nakapag laro na okay kilos at galaw na may menstruation talaga sa mismong Laban!! (Share ko lang, kasi natutuwa ako). Kaya Proud ako sa sarili ko. Hirap na hirap ako lumaban before kapag meron talaga, like gusto ko mahiga, matulog na lang, ayaw gumalaw, tamad na tamad, pero today!! Wwooohhh…. Masaya lang ako siguro sa iba hindi big deal at OA sya, or sabihin gagawin pang reason bakit natalo, pero sabi ko nga po, panuorin nyo nlng yung laro. Thankful and blessed as always!!,” Petecio posted on her Facebook page.

Despite the loss, Petecio didn’t give Alcala an easy fight. Petecio started off the first round aggressively landing combinations, while the Venezuelan carefully timed her punches, while sizing up.

Petecio finished off the first round impressively, but Alcala shifted the momentum in the second round by increasing her volume of punches. Alcala threw more punches and landed counter punches compared to Petecio.

Alcala continued to remain aggressive with her combinations in the third round, while Petecio desperately fought her toe-to-toe in the final ten seconds to salvage a win.

Before her loss, Petecio defeated Tianna Guy of Trinidad and Tobago last March 19.

The two other Filipina boxers in Aira Villegas and Riza Pasuit exited in the tournament earlier after losing in the 51kg and 60kg weight classes, respectively.

