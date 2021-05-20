Senior citizen nabbed with P3.4M worth of shabu in Dumaguete

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | May 20,2021 - 11:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Anti-narcotics agents in Central Visayas confiscated P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs from a senior citizen in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency here (PDEA-7) reported conducting a buy-bust operation in Zone 2, Brgy. Lo-oc, Dumaguete at 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, with personnel from the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

They arrested a certain Evelyn Jimenez, a sari-sari store owner, and the subject of the buy-bust. Jimenez, 63, was also considered a high-value target, PDEA-7 said.

However, a certain Jovic Calibo, reportedly an accomplice of Jimenez, eluded arrest when the buy-bust was carried out on Wednesday and remains at large.

Enforcers seized one large pack of illegal drugs believed to be shabu that weighed around 500 grams, which has an estimated street market value of P3.4 million.

PDEA-7 said they received a tip from a ‘confidential informant’ about Jimenez’s illegal activities, and monitored her for one month before implementing Wednesday’s operation.

Both Jimenez and Calibo will be facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

