March 23 is not a holiday despite start of Ramadan, says Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the start of Ramadan, March 23, 2023 (Thursday), will not be a holiday, the Presidential Communications Office said Wednesday, March 22.

PCO Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil told reporters that only April 20 – or the end of Ramadan – will be considered a holiday.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, is one of the most sacred times for Muslims.

For 30 days, Muslims worldwide will observe a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset.

During this period, the faithful abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs. Ramadan is also a time for self-discipline, spiritual reflection, and acts of charity.

