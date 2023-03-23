March 23 is not a holiday despite start of Ramadan, says Palace

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | March 23,2023 - 06:35 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the start of Ramadan, March 23, 2023 (Thursday), will not be a holiday, the Presidential Communications Office said Wednesday, March 22.

PCO Secretary  Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil told reporters that only April 20 – or the end of Ramadan – will be considered a holiday.

READ: Ramadan will officially start on March 23

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, is one of the most sacred times for Muslims.

For 30 days, Muslims worldwide will observe a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset.

During this period, the faithful abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs. Ramadan is also a time for self-discipline, spiritual reflection, and acts of charity.

Palace declares July 9 as regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

TAGS: holiday, Ramadan
