Marina Seaview Restaurant’s take on the Cebuano ‘Bam-i’

Craving for unique Cebuano dishes?

Be prepared to be greeted with a warm welcome as you feast on familiar flavors in Marina Seaview Restaurant. The Cebuano Bam-i brings back old memories and is a favorite on any occasion.

To book a table, connect with them at 032-263-1220, or 0917-134-2350. They are located at MEPZ 1, Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu.





Take pleasure at Marina Seaview Restaurant’s front-row view of the Mactan Channel. At the same time, you can indulge in entrees and the spruced-up menu.

The restaurant boasts a main dining area that can comfortably seat a maximum of 90 guests, and the urban and modern interior of the restaurant spells the perfect dining experience for guests. Additionally, the Glass House is an ideal venue for all gatherings, where the scenic view of the Mactan Channel can be seen.

Glass House

Day or night, the Glass House is perfect for all your gatherings where you can have a scenic view of the ocean at Marina Seaview Restaurant.

For event inquiries, call 0322631220, 0922-315-8175, or email [email protected].

