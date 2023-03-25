Gregorio Catapang permanently appointed as BuCor director general

MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) acting chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. has been permanently appointed as the bureau’s director general.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the appointment paper on Thursday, March 23.

“By virtue hereof, you may qualify and perform the duties of the office,” the appointment paper read.

Catapang replaced suspended BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag, who is facing murder charges for his supposed involvement in the killings of journalist Percival Mabasa, popularly known as Percy Lapid, and alleged conspirator and New Bilibid Prison (NBP) detainee Cristito “Jun Villamor” Palaña.

Catapang is a retired Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff.

Since Catapang took over, BuCor seized beer and crystal meth, discovered a Bilibid Zoo, and found a pool project all inside the NBP.

The Department of Justice, in which BuCor is under, signified its full support to Catapang’s appointment.

“The Department would like to express its full support to the new Director General of the Bureau of Corrections in his endeavor. Together, we will pursue the planned projects and programs for the betterment of the bureau and the welfare of our PDLs (persons deprived of liberty),” Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said in a statement.

