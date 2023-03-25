LOOK: Liza Soberano exudes sultry vibes in retro-inspired photo shoot

After saying that she had been “boxed in” as an actress, Liza Soberano appeared set in coming out of her shell and shed her sweet, wholesome image in a recent photo shoot that showed off a bit of her sensuality.

On Instagram, Soberano again dished out something to talk about when she posed for photos in what looked like a retro-inspired fashion setting, as captured by master lensman BJ Pascual. The shoot appeared to be in collaboration with luxury brand Gucci.

“Deleted scene: She’s in love with Sundays and @gucci,” said Soberano in the caption.

In the pictures, the actress was wearing a pink see-through mini-dress over a black bandeau, her long legs encased in a pair of green snakeskin knee-high boots. She had a long black necktie loosely wrapped around her neck. Her eyes were smokey in striking teal-blue eyeshadow, while her long tresses were tousled just so, reminiscent of the ’60s era. Behind her was a vintage television and some neon lights.

The look was put together by stylist Patrick Perez and curated by Liz Uy, while hair and makeup were by Robbie Piñera and Raymond Santiago.

Several celebrities praised Soberano for her astounding style which is a departure from her usual staid look, among them her reel-and-real sweetheart, Enrique Gil.

Soberano earlier made the headlines after she spoke about her career in her “This Is Me” vlog, which ruffled some feathers in her previous network, ABS-CBN who took her statements as complaints. For starters, she said that she wanted to be called “Hope,” which is also her second name.

Talking about her career with her erstwhile network, the “Forevermore” actress said that while she was grateful for the experience, she felt that she was giving into the “pressure of doing what everybody else wants,” working “side-by-side with one main co-star, same production company, rotating around the same three directors,” and that she was not allowed to provide input as an actress.

This has been denied by her former manager, Ogie Alcasid, and some executives of the Kapamilya network.

Soberano’s career is now being managed by Careless, a management outfit owned by actor-singer James Reid, who used to be a colleague at ABS-CBN.

