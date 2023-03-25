New Cebu City MOD head promises to keep markets clean, prevent overpricing of goods

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Engr. Robert Barquilla, the new head of the Cebu City Markets Operation Division (MOD), has made a promise to make sure that all public markets here remain clean and orderly.

At the same time, Barquilla said, he would make sure that goods and services are not overpriced.

“Ang gusto nako ug gusto ni mayor is of course atong merkado limpyo and ang atong mga presyo, reasonable,” he said in an interview on Friday, March 24.

Mayor Michael Rama announced Barquilla’s appointment on Monday, March 20. His assignment as the new MOD chief is in addition to his current function as head of the city’s Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

The movement is part of Rama’s effort to reshuffle department, division, and office heads to ensure better management of the affairs at City Hall.

In an interview on Friday, Barquilla said, he would closely work with Cebu City Market Administrator Wynne Cenas, who earlier held the position of MOD chief, for the improvement of the conditions of public markets in the city.

“Naa sad tay plano nga matag barangay butangan og satellite market. Banhawon nato ang tabo system sa Cebu City,” he said.

Cebu City currently has a total of 10 public markets.

/dcb

