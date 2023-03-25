LA Tenorio visits Antipolo Cathedral amid cancer battle

MANILA, Philippines–LA Tenorio on Friday sought spiritual guidance in his ongoing battle against colon cancer when he went to Antipolo Cathedral following Barangay Ginebra’s victory over San Miguel Beer in Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals on Friday.

Photos provided by the parish on its official Facebook page showed Tenorio reflecting before the wooden image of the Blessed Virgin Mary and being prayed over by a priest during the evening visit.

“He pleaded for prayers for [his] steadfast recovery,” the Antipolo Cathedral said as part of its post, adding that Tenorio “has been a devotee of Our Lady of Antipolo since he was a young child.”

Tenorio showed up for the Gin Kings’ 121-112 win over the Beermen at Ynares Center, his first public appearance since announcing that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

The win put Ginebra up 1-0 over San Miguel in their best-of-five semis series.

WATCH: LA Tenorio leaves the Ynares Center on his customized Vespa motorcycle after Barangay Ginebra’s Game 1 win in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals. Tenorio politely declined to be interviewed as he’s scheduled to meet a priest at Antipolo church. | @jonasterradoINQ pic.twitter.com/PFVpntic4a — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) March 24, 2023

He left the venue shortly after the game on a Vespa scooter for his scheduled visit to Antipolo Cathedral.

Coach Tim Cone expressed appreciation that Tenorio continues to show up and support the team despite his condition.

