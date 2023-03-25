Motorcycle-riding gunmen rained bullets at house of San Francisco brgy councilor, daughter’s store

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two still unidentified men fired at the residence of a Barangay Councilor in Barangay Consuelo in San Francisco town in Camotes Island.

The same suspects also fired at a store that is owned by the daughter of Councilor Felicisimo Cerena, 72.

The two incidents happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, according to a report prepared by Police Major Jude Cebrero of the San Francisco Municipal Police Station.

Cebrero said they were looking at personal grudge and business rivalry as possible motives of the attack as they continued to investigate the shooting incidents.

In his report, Cebrero said that the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle and fired at the Cerena residence located in Purok Tulay in Barangay Consuelo.

Before they left, they also fired shots at a nearby sari-sari store that is owned by Ana Jean Mabulay, Cerena’s daughter.

Cebrero said that the two suspects, who were wearing bonnets, face masks and helmets, later on fled towards the direction of Consuelo proper.

Responding policemen recovered three empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol near the gate of Cerena’s residence and one slug inside his home.

Three more broken slugs from the same caliber were also found in the surrounding area.

Police also found three empty shells beside the road, adjacent to Mabulay’s store while a deformed slug was also found inside her store.

Cebredo said case investigators continue to conduct site inspection as they also interviewed witnesses. They also reviewed CCTV’s from nearby establishments to help on their investigation.

