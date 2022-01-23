Pilar attack: Drinking session ends with 66-year-old man stabbing his 57-year-old brother 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What was supposed to be a relaxing Sunday for a 66-year-old man and his 57-year-old brother turned into a bloody and tragic one after one of them landed in the medical health center with a stab wound in the shoulder while the other one ended in jail in Pilar town in Camotes Islands in northern Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Claudio Gako, acting Pilar Police Station chief, said in his report that Violeto Cualquera was detained at the Pilar Police Station detention cell after he was arrested for stabbing and wounding his brother, Mario Cualquera.

Gako said that Violeto stabbed Mario in the shoulder during their argument.

Mario was rushed to the Pilar Medical Health Unit for treatment of his wound.

Investigation showed that the brothers were relaxing spending Sunday drinking liquor together.

But at past 1 p.m. the brothers started arguing, which ended with Violeto, the elder brother and a senior citizen, grabbing a knife and stabbing his younger brother Mario on the shoulder.

Gako said they received the report of the stabbing at 1:50 p.m. today, January 23, and responded, where they caught Violito, arrested him and detained him at the police station.

They also rushed the wounded Mario, who is a construction worker, to the Pilar Medical Health Unit where he was treated of his wound.

Gako said they had yet to find out what caused the argument but a frustrated murder charge was being readied against Violeto.

Pilar town is a 5th class municipality of the province of Cebu located at least 80 km north of Cebu City. It is one of the towns in the Camotes Islands.

