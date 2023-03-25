International Travel Festival 2023: Travel to your dream destination hassle-free

It’s summer season once again in the Philippines and now is the perfect time to finally book that flight and travel to the destination of your dreams!

With the return of the most-awaited and biggest consumer travel show in Cebu, the International Travel Festival (ITF) 2023, Cebuanos are now even closer to finally turning their travel goals into a reality.

The ITF is now on its 8th year and this time, the show has grown so much bigger and better than ever.











With the theme “Exactly What You Need,” ITF 2023 brings the destinations closer to Cebuanos as it also enriches their traveling experience like never before.

Now that life is returning back to normal after the pandemic, the fair will cater to the Filipinos’ need to experience the world for themselves once again.

The ITF 2023 was officially opened on Friday, March 24, 2023, in a gathering held at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center.

Among the attendees of the event were Cebu City Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, members of the Cebu City Tourism Commission, and regional directors of the Department of Tourism.

Also in attendance were Camiguin Vice Governor Rodin Romualdo, representatives from the Bangsamoro Region, and the general managers of the different hotels and resorts in Cebu.

For a hassle-free traveling experience, visit the ITF at the Ayala Center Cebu from March 24-26, 2023, to score big discounts and exciting promos.

In his opening message, ITF Organizer, Tim Tio, highlighted the massive increase in turn-outs this year with more than 150 exhibitors in attendance.

Various booths were set up for the three-day event by exhibitors which include airlines, tour and travel agencies, resorts, hotels, travel insurance, visa specialists, and more.

Every booth offers various discounts and packages for the enjoyment of travel enthusiasts.























Inspired by the four seasons: Summer, Spring, Autumn, and Winter, the ITF is urging locals to travel to any place in the world that they wish to visit.

“This International Travel Fair will open gates and allow every Filipino to travel, to see the world, and experience what it’s like be able to see other culture. But more importantly, this will also make them tourism ambassadors themselves,” said Lawyer Mae Elaine Bathan, an Undersecretary of the Department of Tourism, in her speech.

Traveling has never been easier and now is the best time to take action. Book your flights, reserve your rooms, and pack your bags for your dream vacation!

