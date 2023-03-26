Jessy Mendiola reflects on challenges of motherhood: It’s okay to cry, ask for help

Three months after she welcomed her first child with Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola got candid about motherhood and shared a quote about overcoming the “change and challenges” that comes with it.

The actress seemed to have pondered on the words of author Tiffany Moule, which Mendiola showed through her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 24.

“There will be times when you want to give up, when the amount of change and challenges that comes with being a mom becomes too hard,” it read. “It’s okay to sit and cry. It’s okay to ask for help.”

“You won’t get the thank you or appreciation that you desperately need now, but one day, they will be an adult and all of this hard work, sweat, tears and many breakdowns will be worth it,” the quote continued.

The author also advised moms to check on themselves and do the things they want to do every once in a while.

“But for now, take those deep breaths, order in and enjoy those long grocery tips when you need to. But I hope you never forget to take care of yourself along the way, you are so important,” the author said.

Mendiola and Manzano got married in an intimate ceremony in 2021. Mendiola gave birth to Isabella Rose on Dec. 28 last year, but the couple only announced it to the public in January.

Earlier this month, Mendiola said she was back to working out again not to get her pre-pregnancy figure back, but to “build a better” body.

