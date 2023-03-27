Tungkil National High School gets a safer campus: Visayan Electric’s rewiring program 2023 kicks off during fire prevention month

More than 30 linemen and electrical engineers from Visayan Electric recently volunteered to upgrade the electrical wiring of Tungkil National High School in Minglanilla, Cebu. The school, which comprises six classrooms, is the first of 13 schools slated to be rewired by Visayan Electric this year as part of its schools rewiring program. This specific CSR initiative by the power distribution company focuses on supporting the education sector.

Quennie Bronce, head of Reputation Enhancement Department at Visayan Electric, expressed her pride and gratitude for the program, which has been underway for over a decade. She stated, “Visayan Electric has been rewiring public schools for more than a decade now and we are proud and thankful to have it started early this year in line with the fire prevention month and with volunteers from our company.”

Over its 10-year run, Visayan Electric has rewired a total of 5,054 classrooms, 5002 with Aboitiz Foundation Inc. and 52 classrooms with its new foundation partner, Vivant Foundation Inc.

Visayan Electric’s rewiring program is just one of many CSR initiatives of the company that is aimed at promoting safety, as well as community development. Engr. Raul Lucero, the company’s President and COO, said the power distribution firm’s CSR programs are dedicated to helping the different communities in the Visayan Electric franchise evolve into safe and empowered areas.

Visayan Electric is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and four municipalities of the greater part of Metro Cebu — Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.