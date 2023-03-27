WATCH: Andrea Brillantes seeks help from Blackpink in ‘promposal’ to boyfriend Ricci Rivero

It was definitely an unforgettable night for Andrea Brillantes as she asked the help of K-pop global sensation Blackpink to invite her boyfriend Ricci Rivero to be her date at the upcoming Star Magic prom on March 30 — which he accepted.

The “promposal” was made during the second day of the four-piece act’s concert at the Philippine Arena on Sunday night, March 26, as seen in a video uploaded by the couple’s friend, singer Darren Espanto, on his Instagram account.

During the show’s ment, main vocalist Rosé spotted Brillantes’ prom invitation to Rivero which was written on a yellow sign. In K-pop parlance, a ment is a term used to describe K-pop artists whenever they speak to fans during concerts.

“Just want to ask Ricci Rivero, will you go to prom with Andrea?” Rosé said, as she read out the sign. Fans exploded into cheers, while Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa appeared to have expressed their support for the couple.

In the big screen, Rivero can be seen nodding his head as a “yes,” then Lisa was spotted raising her left hand in delight. “Congratulations,” she said right after.

“Aww, that is so cute! Kiss, kiss!” Rosé exclaimed in jest.

Brillantes and the basketball star’s faces were then flashed on the screen, while Blackpink went on to say that the celebrity couple was “adorable.”

Shortly after her “promposal,” the “Kadenang Ginto” star took to her personal Instagram page to share photos of herself with Rivero, as she noted that her concert experience was “amazing.”

‘She’s allowed to be a fangirl’

The teen star’s proposal invite, however, received mixed reactions from netizens on social media, with some saying that it was “cringe,” “pabida,” “epal,” “papansin,” or simply a cry for attention.

Kayla Gorostiza, Brillantes’ sister, came on to the actress’ defense on her Instagram Stories, as she asked the bashers to “leave my sister alone.”

“Gusto niya lang maging super special ng first prom niya. Let her be. Di talaga ko nagre-react sa mga ganitong bash but d*mn, leave my sister alone [you] bitter people. She’s allowed to be a fangirl,” she said.

(She just wants her first prom to be super special. I don’t usually react to these kinds of remarks from other people but d*mn, leave my sister alone, you bitter people. She’s allowed to be a fangirl.)

Gorostiza then noted that the “Annaliza” star is also a huge fan of Blackpink, as she noted that the latter even arrived at the concert venue early and lined up along with her fellow fans.

“Fan talaga ang kapatid ko. Masama ba kung nag-try siya magpapansin sa idols niya. Aminin natin, lahat tayo gusto nating mapansin ng Blackpink, ok?????” she added. (My sister is really a fan. Is it bad to try to get their idols’ attention? Let’s be honest with ourselves, we all want Blackpink to notice us, okay?)

Brillantes, who was confirmed to be in a relationship with Rivero in April 2022, is known to be a fan of Blackpink as she expressed her love for them on multiple occasions. EDV

RELATED STORIES:

LOOK: Andrea Brillantes flaunts curves in 20th birthday shoot

Andrea Brillantes admits she made ‘first move’ on Ricci Rivero