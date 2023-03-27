Maps, sketch plan found during search inside conspirators’ residence in Degamo slay — Abalos

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday said the issued search warrant for the residences of two identified conspirators on the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo over the weekend yielded maps, sketch plans, pictures of the governor and his residence.

“In a separate development, as part of the continuing investigation on the Degamo case, we would like to report that on March 26, 2023, special investigation task force group of Police Regional Office-7 implemented two separate search warrants in Bayawan City in Negros Oriental,” Abalos said during a press conference in the Philippine National Police headquarters in Quezon City.

Abalos said that the search warrant against a certain Nigel Eloctono resulted to the seizure of firearms, ammunitions, hand grenade, pictures of governor Degamo and his family, maps, picture of the gate of the residence of governor Degamo and other items “believed to have been used during the planning stage of the murder.”

On the second warrant against an unidentified suspect, Abalos also said firearms, grenades, a sketch plan and a picture of a building were also seized.

This comes after the raid on the 5-hectare property in Barangay Caranoche, Sta. Catalina town, included a sugar mill operated by HDJ Bayawan Agri-Venture Corp. of which former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves — younger brother of Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. — serves as president.

These series of raids comes after Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight provincial staff and constituents were killed while 16 others, including three provincial officials, were wounded in a gun attack in the governor’s residence in Pamplona town on March 4.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday said Teves is “being considered” as one of the“two or three” masterminds in the Degamo slay case.

JMS

