Abalos: Authorities also find improvised explosives at Teves’ brother property

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday said an improvised explosive device (IED) and its components were found inside the estate of the younger brother of Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

The IED was on top of the 10 firearms, including three rifles, ammunition for 9mm and .45-caliber pistols, an M-14 rifle, and a shotgun that the police found at the property of former Gov. Pryde Henry Teves.

“Hindi na ho biro ito dahil ito’y improvised explosive device, ito yung mga sumasabog,” Abalos said in a press briefing in Philippine National Police headquarters in Quezon City.

(This is not a joke anymore. This is an improvised explosive device. These things explode.)

“Walang matinong tao ang mag-iipon ng ganyan,” Abalos added.

(No one in their right mind would keep that.)

Abalos said the IED and high-powered firearms were unearthed using heavy equipment.

“Nakita niyo naman ang ebidensya, klarong-klaro, hinukay ng back hoe, lampas tao ang hinukay nito. Baka yung iba diyan magsasalita na naman ano kung saan-saan, na ito’y pinlantahan. How can you plant anything na binack hoe pa para makita.

(As you can see, the evidence, is clear. A backhoe dug it up. They dug a deep hole exceeding a human height. Some people again might say that this was planted. How can you plant something like that where a backhoe was needed to unearth it?)

The five-hectare property in Barangay Caranoche, Sta. Catalina town, included a sugar mill operated by HDJ Bayawan Agri-Venture Corp. of which Pryde Henry is president.

Three persons were also arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms.

The raids come after Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight provincial staff and constituents were killed while 16 others, including three provincial officials, were wounded in a gun attack inside the governor’s residence in Pamplona town on March 4.

On Monday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Teves is “being considered” as one of the“two or three” masterminds in the Degamo slay case.

RELATED STORIES:

PNP raids Rep. Teves’ brother’s sugar mill for illegal firearms

Authorities raid houses of Rep. Teves due to loose firearms

JPV/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP