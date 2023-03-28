Archdiocese of Cebu reshuffles assignments of 50 priests

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu announced on Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023, the implementation of a “minor” reshuffling in the assignments of 50 priests in the Archdiocese.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Archdiocese said the reshuffling will be done “to further respond to the need for more pastors in some parishes and as an essential part of the priestly life and ministry.”

The changes in the assignments were formally announced on Monday, March 27, during the Recollection of the Cebu Clergy that was held ahead of the Chrism Mass and renewal of their priestly vows on Tuesday, March 28.

The Archdiocese said that the new assignments will take effect on April 17.

“The faithful are humbly asked to offer prayers for the priests who are about to take on the new mission the Lord entrusted to them,” the Archdiocese said in a social media post.

The Archdiocese of Cebu is currently the largest Archdiocese in the country, with the most number of Catholics, seminarians, and priests.

Here are some of the priests with their new assignments:

A. As Parish Pastoral Team members

Rev. Fr. Edgar Sundo- San Fernando El Rey Parish in Liloan Rev. Fr. Irwin Pilario- San Francisco de Asis Parish, Balamban Rev. Carlo Aguilar- Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish, Pardo Rev. Fr. Carlito Salve- Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish, Pardo Rev. Fr. Joseph Aquino- Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus, Lahug Rev. Fr. Nilo Sabellon- Saint Joseph the Patriarch Parish, Mabolo Rev. Fr. Eduardo Cabug- Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicholas de Tolentino, San Nicholas

B. As Parish Priests

Rev. Fr. Leo Cubillo- San Isidro Labrador Parish, Tabogon Rev. Camilo Sestoso- Saint Peter the Apostle Parish, Taytay, Danao City Rev. Fr. Ruben Bajenting- San Isidro Labrador Parish, Calidngan, Carcar City Rev. Fr. Moenil Lapa- San Roque Parish, Uling City of Naga Rev. Fr. Nazario Caiban- Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish, Talaga, Argao Rev. Fr. Ruel Marigomen- Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Ocana, Carcar City Rev. Fr. Jose de Dios III- Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Parish, Matab-ang, Toledo City Rev. Fr. Bernard Augustines- San Pedro Calungsod Parish, Mohon, Sogod Rev. Fr. Marlowe Patigdas- Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Pili, Madridejos Rev. Fr. Eugene de la Corte- San Pedro Calungsod Parish, Pulangbato, Cebu City Rev. Fr. Marcial Mangubat, Jr. – San Jose Parish, Rosario, Aloguinsan Rev. Fr. Kent Galo- Saint John the Baptist, Tabla, Sudlon, Cebu City Rev. Fr. Ralph Argoncillo- Virgen de los Remedios Parish, Guindarohan, Minglanilla Rev. Fr. Ian de los Santos0 Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, Jaclupan, Talisay City Rev. Fr. Erik Orio-Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Lambusan, San Remigio Rev. Fr. Kevin Trazo- Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Lawaan, Danao City Rev. Fr. Pepito Batomalaque- San Pedro Calungsod Parish, Manghilao, Danao City Rev. Fr. Felimon Cafino-Our Lady of Guadalupe sa Sugbu Parish, Maomaowan, Cebu City Rev. Fr. Richard Rama- San Antonio Abad Parish, Putat, Tuburan Rev. Fr. Joseph Gabriente, Jr. – Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish, Matutinao, Badian Rev. Fr. Lemuel Ejercito- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Cantumoc, Carmen Rev. Fr. Guiseppe Pongase- San Isidor Labrador Parish, Doong, Bantayan Rev. Fr. Arnel Ponce- Nuestra Señora Virgen de los Remedios Parish, Colonia, Tuburan Rev. Fr. Simplicio Pugasan, Jr., Saint John the Baptist, Gilogtog, Barili Rev. Fr. Dave Christopher Cantillas- Gaas, Balamban Mission Station

C. As Administrator

Rev. Fr. Domingo Candole MLCC- Theotokos Archdiocesan Shrine, Perrelos, Carcar City

D. As Parochial Vicar

Rev. Fr. Jeffmonray Romarate-Immaculate Conception Parish, Oslob Rev. Fr. Florido Rosales- San Vicente Ferrer Parish, San Vicente, Liloan

E. As Resident priests

Rev. Fr. Benedict Gacho- San Roque Parish, Lipata, Minglanilla Rev. Fr. Rex Raymund Belino- Our Lady of Nativity Parish, Canduman, Mandaue City Rev. Fr. Nomil Rico, Arsolon- Santo Niño Parish, Medellin Rev. Fr. Nicolas Ramos- San Fernando El Rey Parish, Liloan Rev. Fr. Arcie Garcia- San Roque Parish, Yati, Liloan Rev. Fr. Marco Vitor- San Guillermo de Aquitana Parish, Dalaguete

F. As Episcopal Vicars

Rev. Fr. Benedicto Tao-District 1-Metro Cebu North Rev. Fr. Joselito Danao- District 2- Metro Cebu South Rev. Msgr. Juan Jose Dosado, Jr.- District 3- Southeast Cebu Rev. Fr. Eduardo Ventic- District 4- Southwest Cebu Rev. Fr. Ricardo Cañete- District 5- Northwest Cebu Rev. Fr. Lyndon Ruiz- District 6-Far North Cebu Rev. Fr. Benedicto Sarchez- District 7B- Middle North Cebu Rev. Fr. Januario Kipling Agravante- District 7A- Near North Cebu Rev. Fr. Marcelino Jorge Agravante, Jr.- Bantayan Island

