Archdiocese of Cebu reshuffles assignments of 50 priests
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu announced on Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023, the implementation of a “minor” reshuffling in the assignments of 50 priests in the Archdiocese.
In a social media post on Tuesday, the Archdiocese said the reshuffling will be done “to further respond to the need for more pastors in some parishes and as an essential part of the priestly life and ministry.”
The changes in the assignments were formally announced on Monday, March 27, during the Recollection of the Cebu Clergy that was held ahead of the Chrism Mass and renewal of their priestly vows on Tuesday, March 28.
The Archdiocese said that the new assignments will take effect on April 17.
“The faithful are humbly asked to offer prayers for the priests who are about to take on the new mission the Lord entrusted to them,” the Archdiocese said in a social media post.
The Archdiocese of Cebu is currently the largest Archdiocese in the country, with the most number of Catholics, seminarians, and priests.
Here are some of the priests with their new assignments:
A. As Parish Pastoral Team members
- Rev. Fr. Edgar Sundo- San Fernando El Rey Parish in Liloan
- Rev. Fr. Irwin Pilario- San Francisco de Asis Parish, Balamban
- Rev. Carlo Aguilar- Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish, Pardo
- Rev. Fr. Carlito Salve- Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish, Pardo
- Rev. Fr. Joseph Aquino- Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus, Lahug
- Rev. Fr. Nilo Sabellon- Saint Joseph the Patriarch Parish, Mabolo
- Rev. Fr. Eduardo Cabug- Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicholas de Tolentino, San Nicholas
B. As Parish Priests
- Rev. Fr. Leo Cubillo- San Isidro Labrador Parish, Tabogon
- Rev. Camilo Sestoso- Saint Peter the Apostle Parish, Taytay, Danao City
- Rev. Fr. Ruben Bajenting- San Isidro Labrador Parish, Calidngan, Carcar City
- Rev. Fr. Moenil Lapa- San Roque Parish, Uling City of Naga
- Rev. Fr. Nazario Caiban- Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish, Talaga, Argao
- Rev. Fr. Ruel Marigomen- Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Ocana, Carcar City
- Rev. Fr. Jose de Dios III- Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Parish, Matab-ang, Toledo City
- Rev. Fr. Bernard Augustines- San Pedro Calungsod Parish, Mohon, Sogod
- Rev. Fr. Marlowe Patigdas- Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Pili, Madridejos
- Rev. Fr. Eugene de la Corte- San Pedro Calungsod Parish, Pulangbato, Cebu City
- Rev. Fr. Marcial Mangubat, Jr. – San Jose Parish, Rosario, Aloguinsan
- Rev. Fr. Kent Galo- Saint John the Baptist, Tabla, Sudlon, Cebu City
- Rev. Fr. Ralph Argoncillo- Virgen de los Remedios Parish, Guindarohan, Minglanilla
- Rev. Fr. Ian de los Santos0 Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, Jaclupan, Talisay City
- Rev. Fr. Erik Orio-Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Lambusan, San Remigio
- Rev. Fr. Kevin Trazo- Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Lawaan, Danao City
- Rev. Fr. Pepito Batomalaque- San Pedro Calungsod Parish, Manghilao, Danao City
- Rev. Fr. Felimon Cafino-Our Lady of Guadalupe sa Sugbu Parish, Maomaowan, Cebu City
- Rev. Fr. Richard Rama- San Antonio Abad Parish, Putat, Tuburan
- Rev. Fr. Joseph Gabriente, Jr. – Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish, Matutinao, Badian
- Rev. Fr. Lemuel Ejercito- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Cantumoc, Carmen
- Rev. Fr. Guiseppe Pongase- San Isidor Labrador Parish, Doong, Bantayan
- Rev. Fr. Arnel Ponce- Nuestra Señora Virgen de los Remedios Parish, Colonia, Tuburan
- Rev. Fr. Simplicio Pugasan, Jr., Saint John the Baptist, Gilogtog, Barili
- Rev. Fr. Dave Christopher Cantillas- Gaas, Balamban Mission Station
C. As Administrator
- Rev. Fr. Domingo Candole MLCC- Theotokos Archdiocesan Shrine, Perrelos, Carcar City
D. As Parochial Vicar
- Rev. Fr. Jeffmonray Romarate-Immaculate Conception Parish, Oslob
- Rev. Fr. Florido Rosales- San Vicente Ferrer Parish, San Vicente, Liloan
E. As Resident priests
- Rev. Fr. Benedict Gacho- San Roque Parish, Lipata, Minglanilla
- Rev. Fr. Rex Raymund Belino- Our Lady of Nativity Parish, Canduman, Mandaue City
- Rev. Fr. Nomil Rico, Arsolon- Santo Niño Parish, Medellin
- Rev. Fr. Nicolas Ramos- San Fernando El Rey Parish, Liloan
- Rev. Fr. Arcie Garcia- San Roque Parish, Yati, Liloan
- Rev. Fr. Marco Vitor- San Guillermo de Aquitana Parish, Dalaguete
F. As Episcopal Vicars
- Rev. Fr. Benedicto Tao-District 1-Metro Cebu North
- Rev. Fr. Joselito Danao- District 2- Metro Cebu South
- Rev. Msgr. Juan Jose Dosado, Jr.- District 3- Southeast Cebu
- Rev. Fr. Eduardo Ventic- District 4- Southwest Cebu
- Rev. Fr. Ricardo Cañete- District 5- Northwest Cebu
- Rev. Fr. Lyndon Ruiz- District 6-Far North Cebu
- Rev. Fr. Benedicto Sarchez- District 7B- Middle North Cebu
- Rev. Fr. Januario Kipling Agravante- District 7A- Near North Cebu
- Rev. Fr. Marcelino Jorge Agravante, Jr.- Bantayan Island
