New normal Holy Week: How did Cebuanos celebrate it?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After two years of not being able to practice Holy Week traditions, Cebuanos find it a breath of fresh air to finally do some of the Holy Week practices this year.

In Cebu a number of churchgoers and parishioners rejoiced in this chance to commemorate the Holy Week.

But what are your observations? Here’s ours.

Broke some traditions— since COVID-19 is still very present in our midst some families opted not to go with the usual traditions. Some opted to do their Vista Iglesia in the morning rather than do it at night when it can be crowded.

Less family members— while others choose to bring their entire family with them, others chose to err on the side of caution by leaving their elders and children behind.

Picture taking— sealing this new normal Holy Week practice with pictures can never go wrong!

Social distance— instead of the usual Filipino practice of wanting to be in a big crowd during Holy Week, others opted to just stay away from the crowd and pray in private.

Stayed home— others may not be comfortable enough to go out just yet and that is totally fine! They opted to commemorate the Holy Week at home in their own ways.

How is your Holy Week under the new normal?

/dbs