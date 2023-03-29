Ahead of El Niño: Water rationing starts in some Cebu City brgys

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The scarcity of water is now being experienced in some of the city’s mountain barangays and at the male dormitory of the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan even before the official start of the El Niño that is expected to affect Cebu and the rest of the country during the second half of the year.

Harold Alcontin, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), said the scarcity of water in these areas and in other parts of the city could get worst when El Niño hits.

El Niño phenomenon is characterized by extreme climatic conditions and extreme temperature rise with little rainfall.

Pagasa has already declared the official start of of the dry season last week. The El Niño during the second half of the year.

As a preparation, Alcontin said, the city’s command center is now monitoring the condition in the city’s 80 barangays, especially its 22 rural barangays.

To date, the majority of the request for water rationing comes from Barangays Lahug, Busay, Talamban, and Kalunasan.

“Naka receive na ta’g mga hangyo sa barangay, labi na sa katong mga lagyo-lagyo na [like] Busay ug Talamban. Nanghatag na ta og tubig nila,” he said.

(We already received a request for water supply augmentation from some barangays, especially those that are located away from the city’s center like Busay and Talamban. We already sent them water.)

Alcontin said they have also placed on standby at least three water tankers and a one-engine truck for dispatch to barangays that require water rationing.

Water distribution will be scheduled to make sure that all areas in need of water are reached by the city’s water tankers.

At the same time, Alcontin said, they are working with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District for the identification of all areas in the city that require water supply augmentation.

