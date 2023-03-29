LTO-7 to conduct random vehicle inspections ahead of Holy Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) would conduct enhanced random roadside and terminal inspections as part of the agency’s 11-day “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos” for the Holy Week and summer vacation 2023.

The LTO-7, in a press statement, said the “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos” will be implemented starting this Friday, March 31, until April 10, 2023, or the day after Easter Sunday.

LTO-7 personnel would take two shifts per day for the 11 days of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos to maintain road safety and ensure the safety of both motorists and passengers through random roadside and terminal inspections.

“Since this is one of the longest holidays of the year, we want to make sure that our passengers are safe during their travels, right from the terminals our personnel will check if the public transportation vehicles are fit for the roads,” said LTO-7 director Victor Emmanuel Caindec.

Caindec noted that during the Holy Week celebration last year, no public utility vehicles (PUVs) were allowed to ply and ferry commuters if, after inspection, their PUV units were deemed unfit for travel.

Monitoring points

LTO-7 personnel would conduct monitoring in Cebu North Bus Terminal, Cebu South Bus Terminal, Kamagayan PUV Terminal, SM City Cebu PUV Terminal, Tagbilaran City Bus Terminal, Jagna Bus Terminal, Dumaguete City Bus Terminal, Siquijor PUV Terminals.

The LTO-7 Malasakit Help Desk will also be stationed in each of the primary terminals to assist both motorists and passengers.

“I have directed our Operations Division Chief Aden Belza to deploy our District Law Enforcement Teams to assist in complaints such as refusal to render service, trip-cutting, overcharging of fare, ‘contracting’, colorum, and other violations,” Caindec added.

The LTO \-7’s Patrol Teams of Law Enforcement Officers will be responsible for roadside inspections and law enforcement activities on major roads in the region.

The agencies advised the public, especially those with complaints or issues from both motorists and passengers to connect to LTO’s Central Command Center hotline at 134-2568, which is accessible 24/7.

“We are very particular with the implementation of RA 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code especially those violators committing reckless driving, driving colorum vehicles, those that with defective parts and accessories and among others,” Caindec said.

