Mayor Chan gives go signal to proponents of reclamation project

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | March 29,2023 - 06:16 PM
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan says megaprojects will be implemented this year. | Futch Anthony Inso

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has asked proponents of the 203-hectare reclamation project to proceed. | Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will ask the proponent of the 203-hectare reclamation project to proceed with the development.

This despite some areas of the said reclamation project were not yet approved due to a lack of supporting documents.

Chan says the 203 hectares reclamation project covers the 100 hectares reclamation project in Barangay Punta Engaño and the 103 hectares reclamation project in Barangay Canjulao.

“So for me, I decided that I will talk to the proponent to proceed whatever mga areas nga fully compliant na siya for the requirements so that we can start the reclamation projects,” Chan said.

Chan revealed that 170 of the 203 hectares were already fully compliant with the requirements and can already be reclaimed.

The reclamation projects were under a Private-Public Partnership scheme with no cost from the city government, said Chan.

Once the reclamation project will be completed, the city will be given a 52 percent share of the reclaimed property.

“Ang share nato is 52 percent, kuhaan lang na sa city ug roads, parks. So the rest, the 48 percent will go to the proponent,” he added.

Mayor Chan revealed that the reclaimed property will be used for tourism and commercial purposes.       /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mayor gives rapper time to straighten ‘Lapu’ lyrics

Mayor Chan: Sending cops to Negros Oriental can help maintain peace, order in CV  Lapu-Lapu Expressway: Tunnel eyed from Brgy. Basak to airport

Chan to sign MOA with proponents of Skyway Project

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Ahong Chan, Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Chan, Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Chan, PPP, reclamation project
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.