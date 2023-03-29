Mayor Chan gives go signal to proponents of reclamation project

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will ask the proponent of the 203-hectare reclamation project to proceed with the development.

This despite some areas of the said reclamation project were not yet approved due to a lack of supporting documents.

Chan says the 203 hectares reclamation project covers the 100 hectares reclamation project in Barangay Punta Engaño and the 103 hectares reclamation project in Barangay Canjulao.

“So for me, I decided that I will talk to the proponent to proceed whatever mga areas nga fully compliant na siya for the requirements so that we can start the reclamation projects,” Chan said.

Chan revealed that 170 of the 203 hectares were already fully compliant with the requirements and can already be reclaimed.

The reclamation projects were under a Private-Public Partnership scheme with no cost from the city government, said Chan.

Once the reclamation project will be completed, the city will be given a 52 percent share of the reclaimed property.

“Ang share nato is 52 percent, kuhaan lang na sa city ug roads, parks. So the rest, the 48 percent will go to the proponent,” he added.

Mayor Chan revealed that the reclaimed property will be used for tourism and commercial purposes. /rcg

