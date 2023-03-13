Mayor Chan: Sending cops to Negros Oriental can help maintain peace, order in CV 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that sending some of the city’s policemen to Negros Oriental would help maintain peace and order not only there but in the whole region as well.

“Andam ra gyud ang Lapu-Lapu nga motabang ug mosuporta sa maong gipahigayon nga temporary nga pag-assign sa atong mga pulis kay para ra gyud ni sa kaayohan sa kinatibuk-an. Kung malinawon ang tibuok rehiyon siete, dako kaayo na og ikatabang sa turismo sa atoang siyudad sa Lapu-Lapu,” said Mayor Chan, who assured that he would not oppose the plan to deploy police personnel from the city to the province of Negros Oriental.

(Lapu-Lapu is ready to help and support the implementation of the temporary assignments of our policemen because this is for the good of all. If the whole Region 7 will be peaceful, that will be a big help to the tourism of our city of Lapu-Lapu.)

Mayor Chan assured

Chan also said that he was assured by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), that the deployment of these personnel would only be temporary.

Aside from this, they will also be replaced temporarily by police personnel from Negros Oriental province.

Lim, earlier said that they would deploy 233 police personnel to Negros Oriental.

“I asked our city director, Colonel Lim, if ang 233 ka mga temporarily assigned to Negros Oriental ug wala bay mahulip sa atoa diri? Naa kuno, so mura ra gyud ni’g nag-exchange,” Chan said.

(I asked our city director, Colonel Lim, if the 233 policemen will be temporarily assigned to Negros Oriental and if no one will fill the position left by the policemen? There will be others, who will fill the position, so it is just like they exchanged places.)

Chan said that once the conflict in that province would be over, this personnel would also return to the city.

Earlier, the plan of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to deploy policemen from the different provinces in Region 7 or Central Visayas to replace the police personnel of Negros Oriental was opposed by several local chief executives in Bohol Province.

The chief executives were worried that the transfer of policemen to Negros Oriental would affect the different programs implemented by the PNP in their localities.

