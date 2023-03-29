Lapu police told to prioritize health amid soaring temperatures

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Members of the Lapu-Lapu City police have been advised to always prioritize their health, especially this summer season.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO, said that policemen should look after their health so that they can effectively render their service in protecting the lives of others.

He advised his personnel not to overexpose themselves in the heat of the sun to avoid heat stroke and other illnesses.

“Katong naa sa mga karsada, health conscious gyud ba, dili magbulad gyud sa mao nga init kay ma-heat stroke,” Lim said.

He also urged his personnel to observe healthy living through eating healthy foods and doing regular exercise.

Lim revealed that on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, all police stations in Lapu-Lapu City are doing Zumba for them to exercise.

“Aside ana, mag-sariling palo sila sa ilang panimalay, especially kanang day-off nila. Walking no. As to the regular schedule of exercises naa gyud ta, mandatory gyud na nato,” he added.

Based on the latest forecast of PAGASA Visayas, Metro Cebu will experience a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius. /rcg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP