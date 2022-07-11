Trojans split PCAP matches

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans split their two matches in last Saturday’s online chess action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Trojans first defeated the Tacloban Vikings in their first match but bowed down to the previous conference’s overall first-runners-up, the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the second round.

Nonetheless, the Trojans are still holding the fifth place tightly in the southern division standings with 20 wins and eight losses worth 360 points.

In the first match, Toledo had an easy time dealing with the Vikings. They finished their match,15.5-5.5, winning both the blitz and rapid rounds.

In the blitz round, Toledo scored 6.5-0.5, against Tacloban with Chinese Grand Master (GM) Xu Yi, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Jinky Catulay, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr. beating Jimmy Ty Jr., Ruel Nutal, Athaliah Calades, Leo Lofranco, Melvin Merelos, and Manasseh Jao, respectively.

Allan Pason of Toledo and Norman Jasper Montejo of Tacloban had a draw in their match, which prevented the latter from a shutout loss.

In the rapid round, Catulay, IM Mascariñas, Tibod, and NM Enriquez Jr. won their matches against the same opponents. Ty Jr and Montejo edged GM Yi and Pason, respectively, while NM Roque and Nutal scored a draw. Toledo won the rapid round,9-5, against Tacloban.

In their match against Iloilo, the latter won both the blitz and rapid rounds. They edged Toledo in the blitz round, 5.5-1.5, and narrowly winning the rapid round, 8-6.

Toledo’s Glicerio Pardillo was the lone winner for the team in the blitz round by beating NM Cesar Mariano, while Tibod had a draw against NM Fritz Bryan Porras.

In the rapid round, GM Yi edged Karl Victor Ochoca, while IM Mascariñas defeated GM Rogelio Antonio Jr.

Tibod and Pardillo finished their matches with a draw versus NM Porras and NM Mariano, respectively.

Iloilo is leading the southern division standings with a 27-2 (win-loss) card followed by Negros Kingsmen (22-7), Davao Chess Eagles (22-7), Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (20-9), and Toledo.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Toledo Trojans to return to action in PCAP chess tourney

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy