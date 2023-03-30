Working this Holy Week? Here’s how to compute your take-home pay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Private sector workers who are required to report to work this Holy Week, which falls on April 2 until April 8, 2023, will receive a higher take-home pay.

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE 7), on Thursday, March 30, 2023, issued an advisory to guide private sector workers on the computation of their salaries and wages for the Holiday.

“It’s crucial to closely pay attention to the computation on each holiday since the computation varies depending on the circumstances of the workers’ job,” DOLE 7 director Lilia Estillore said.

Based on the DOLE advisory, the following are the holidays for April 2023:

April 6 (Maundy Thursday)- regular holiday

April 7 (Good Friday)- regular holiday

April 8 (Black Saturday) – special non-working holiday

April 10 (Araw ng Kagitingan, Monday nearest April 9)- regular holiday

Salary Computation for work done on regular holidays

According to DOLE, if the employees do not work on regular holidays, the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employees’ wage for that day, provided that the employees report to work or are on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

Estillore also noted that if the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the scheduled rest day of the employees, they shall be entitled to holiday pay if the employees worked or were on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day.

“For work done during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200 percent of the employees’ wage for that day for the first eight (8) hours of work,” DOLE added.

Moreover, for work done in excess of eight hours or overtime work, the employer shall pay the employees an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

If work is done during the regular holiday that also falls on the employees’ rest day, the employer shall pay the employees an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent.

For work done in excess of 8 hours or overtime work during a regular holiday that also falls on the employees’ rest day, the employer shall pay the employees an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on that day.

READ: PPA reminds passengers to prepare for Holy Week crowd in ports

Salary Computation for work done on a special (non-working) holiday

Meanwhile, another set of pay rules will have to be followed on a special (non-working) holiday.

According to DOLE, if the employees do not work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

For work done during the special day, the employer shall pay the employees an additional 30 percent of the basic wage on the first 8 hours of work.

Moreover, if work is done more than eight hours or overtime work, the employer shall pay the employees an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

Additionally, for work done during the special day that also falls on the employees’ rest day, the employer shall pay the employees an additional 50 percent of the basic wage on the first 8 hours of work.

“If the employees will work in excess of 8 hours or overtime work during the special day that also falls on their rest day, the employer shall pay the

employees an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day,” DOLE said.

“We urge all employers to be conscious of these pay rules and make it a habit to orient their respective employees on these rules to help them acquire a common understanding regarding these rules of payment and computations,” Estillore added.

