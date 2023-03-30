At least 350 guests to join Suroy Suroy in Camotes this April

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 350 guests, including national government officials, will be joining the upcoming Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo sa Camotes.

Last week, the Cebu Provincial government held a meeting with provincial and local tourism stakeholders in preparation for the Camotes leg of Suroy Suroy.

Called Enchanting Camotes, the two-day excursion will kick off this April 15, or a week after Holy Week.

During the meeting, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said that they would be expecting several national personalities to participate in the tour. These would include Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco and Senator Robin Padilla.

The activity will cover all four municipalities of Camotes Island, with guests starting their trip in the town of Pilar.

On the other hand, the Capitol said that as of March 26, 350 individuals have signed up to join Enchanting Camotes, the second Suroy Suroy for this year.

Suroy Suroy is the provincial government’s flagship tourism program. The first Suroy Suroy for 2023, which covered the northern part of Cebu province, was held last January.

RELATED STORIES

2nd Suroy Suroy for 2023 will be in Camotes

Preparations underway for Suroy Suroy in the north

1.15 million international tourist arrivals in Q1 2023

/dbs