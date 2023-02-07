2nd Suroy Suroy for 2023 will be in Camotes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The second Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo this year will kickoff in Camotes Island, northeastern Cebu.

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office recently announced that they will be hosting another Suroy Suroy this April.

Called Enchanting Camotes, it will be a two-day event, from April 15 to April 16. It will cover all four municipalities in the island groups, said Maria Lester Ybañez, Provincial Tourism Officer.

“That would be two LGUs (local government units) per day,” Ybañez told reporters.

Enchanting Camotes comes just two months after the Capitol launched Northern Escapade, the first Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo 2023 last January.

Tourism officials considered January’s Suroy Suroy as the biggest yet, with over 800 participants who joined the three-day trip in the north.

Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo is the provincial government’s flagship tourism program.

