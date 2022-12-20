Preparations underway for Suroy Suroy in the north

CBEU CITY, Philippines – Preparations are now underway for Cebu’s first Suroy Suroy next year.

The Cebu Provincial Government on December 14, 2022 convened all tourism officers, particularly those from the north, to discuss and plan for the upcoming Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo.

The first Suroy Suroy excursion for 2023 will cover Cebu’s northern localities. Called the ‘Northern Escapade’, the three-day event is scheduled this January 17, 18 and 19.

The Capitol, through its media portal Sugbo News, also said they are anticipating more guests, including various heads from the Department of Tourism’s regional offices, to participate in the next Suroy Suroy.

During their meeting on December 14, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia urged local tourism officials as well as resort operators not only to provide ‘world-class service’ to visitors but also to showcase their locality’s culture through ‘unique and creative’ presentations.

“What is the Suroy-Suroy all about? It is about promoting our culture, and our heritage. It is promoting Cebu, our handicrafts and products and it is showing our guests nga ang Sugbuanon creative ug mutan-aw ug unsay maayo pagkapresentar ug lahi. A cut above the rest,” Garcia said.

The Northern Escapade will cover the towns of Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Madridejos, Bantayan, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan, and Bogo City.

Last November, the province staged the comeback for Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo, its flagship tourism program. At least 400 participants joined the three-day excursion that covered Cebu’s southern part.

